YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after reports said a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun was found in the trunk of a car he was driving.

Germaine Robinson, 22, of Ferndale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.

Reports said Robinson was in a car stopped by police about 3:35 p.m. on Halls Heights Avenue on the West Side after neighbors flagged down police and told them car contained people that had recently been in a fight on the street.

Robinson is in the Mahoning County jail.