JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown man arrested after gun found in car he was driving


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 10:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after reports said a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun was found in the trunk of a car he was driving.

Germaine Robinson, 22, of Ferndale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.

Reports said Robinson was in a car stopped by police about 3:35 p.m. on Halls Heights Avenue on the West Side after neighbors flagged down police and told them car contained people that had recently been in a fight on the street.

Robinson is in the Mahoning County jail.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes