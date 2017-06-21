YOUNGSTOWN — The boil-water alert issued Monday for some parts of the city's East Side was lifted today.

The Youngstown Water Department experienced a water depressurization event due to a power outage Monday. The failure affected customers on these East Side areas:

all residents within the boundary east of Albert Street, north of Early Road, and west of Liberty Road.



All microbiological drinking water samples have been examined and found to be noncontaminated, said Dan Blakely, engineering assistant for the city, in a news release. The drinking water is now considered to be safe.