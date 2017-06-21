FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A police officer was stabbed in the neck at the Flint airport by a man with a knife today in what authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, and federal prosecutors announced hours later the Canadian man was charged with committing violence at an airport. A news release from the U.S. attorney identified him as Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec.

The criminal complaint says Ftouhi stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife and declared "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." According to the FBI, which is leading the investigation, Ftouhi said something similar to "you have killed people in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die."

The FBI in the criminal complaint added that Ftouhi asked an officer who subdued him why he didn't kill him.

Neville was in satisfactory condition after initially being in critical condition, airport police Chief Chris Miller said at a late afternoon news conference where the charges were announced.

The attack just before 10 a.m. at Bishop International Airport prompted an evacuation and extra security elsewhere in the Michigan city about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump was briefed on the stabbing.

Authorities are investigating the attack as an act of terrorism, but have no indication at this time the suspect was involved in a "wider plot," said Special Agent in Charge David Gelios.

"At this time we view him as a lone-wolf attacker," Gelios said. "We have no information to suggest any training."

He said Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. through Lake Champlain, N.Y., on June 16 and made his way to the Flint airport this morning.

Ftouhi spent some time in a public, unsecured area of the airport before going to a restroom where he dropped two bags, emerged and yelled "Allahu akbar" before attacking the officer with a 12-inch knife that had an 8-inch serrated blade, Gelios said.