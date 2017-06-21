JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Reminder: Don't play loud music in front of cops


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 10:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A city man with 19 open suspensions on his license and wanted on a warrant was taken into custody Tuesday after he pulled into a driveway in front of police with loud music playing from his car.

Reports said police cited Elijah Robinson, 29, for possession of marijuana, loud music from a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension. He was picked up on a warrant from Liberty for driving under suspension.

Vice squad officers on patrol about 6:55 p.m. on East Florida Avenue on the South Side heard loud music coming from a car four houses away from where they were at, reports said.

Reports said the car was driven by Robinson, who pulled into a nearby drive. When he got out of the car, a bag of suspected marijuana fell out of his pockets, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes