YOUNGSTOWN — A city man with 19 open suspensions on his license and wanted on a warrant was taken into custody Tuesday after he pulled into a driveway in front of police with loud music playing from his car.

Reports said police cited Elijah Robinson, 29, for possession of marijuana, loud music from a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension. He was picked up on a warrant from Liberty for driving under suspension.

Vice squad officers on patrol about 6:55 p.m. on East Florida Avenue on the South Side heard loud music coming from a car four houses away from where they were at, reports said.

Reports said the car was driven by Robinson, who pulled into a nearby drive. When he got out of the car, a bag of suspected marijuana fell out of his pockets, reports said.