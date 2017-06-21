JOBS
Pennsylvania woman gets prison for shooting at repo workers


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 11:40 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for shooting at two people who were sent to repossess her van.

Twenty-eight-year-old Stephanie Hernandez was sentenced Monday by a Dauphin County judge.

She previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the November 2015 shooting and to heroin possession and related charges because of drugs police found in her home the day she was arrested.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, though the shot Hernandez fired did strike the van in question.

Harrisburg police officers who responded to the shooting found a stolen 9 mm handgun in her house, along with 30 individual dose bags of heroin.

