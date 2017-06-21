COLUMBUS (AP) — Limits on health care coverage under Ohio's Medicaid expansion are among dozens of changes contained in a state budget bill headed for a vote of the full state Senate.

An amendment added Tuesday would extend for a year the expansion that covers some 700,000 poor adult Ohioans. After July 1, 2018, no new enrollees would be accepted and those who dropped off the program by finding better employment could not re-enroll.

Senators have scheduled a vote this afternoon on the two-year, $65 billion spending blueprint for the two years beginning July 1, after making about 150 last-minute changes.

The Senate bill closes an anticipated budget gap of slightly more than $1 billion through across-the-board agency cuts, program eliminations and behind-the-scenes accounting shifts.

Senate approval will send the bill to a conference committee.