Ohio officers shoot and kill suspected active shooter


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.

A Butler County dispatcher says the shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Clair Township.

Police were responding to the area after receiving reports of a man taking shots at a train.

Deputies engaged with the suspect, who quickly fled. A news release says the suspect began firing at officers who also responded with gunfire.

The suspect was shot and killed as a result. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says no deputies were shot.

Jones calls the shooting a “tragic situation,” but he says a preliminary investigation shows it was justified.

The identities of the suspect and the officer involved will be released later today.

