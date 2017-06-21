JOBS
Ohio man charged with leaving girl in van at Missouri casino


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 10:15 a.m.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with leaving his 6-year-old daughter alone in a parked van at a suburban St. Louis casino on Father's Day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Charles Carter, of Toledo, Ohio, was charged Monday with child endangerment. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charges say a casino worker found the girl standing alone and crying on the sixth floor of the Hollywood Casino's parking garage in Maryland Heights. Police said in court documents she had been left "in the middle of the night" in a van parked on the same floor with its windows covered with cardboard and duct tape.

