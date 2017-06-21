YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board has passed an important hurdle in its effort to take over the Youngstown Developmental Center, which is slated for closure Friday.

According to Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the mental health and recovery board, the Ohio Senate’s version of the state budget includes passing YDC’s office building and residential cottages to MCMHRB for $1. But that the budget must still go back to committee and be signed by Gov. John Kasich.

Piccirilli said if his agency gets YDC, 4891 E. State Line Road near Mineral Ridge in Trumbull County, non-profit organizations would occupy the office building and the cottages would house consumers such as those with autism or who are frail. “The will be no treatment or drug detox. We are very sensitive to the neighborhood,” he said.