— Edmonton captain Connor McDavid has won his first Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

McDavid claimed the award Wednesday night at the NHL’s annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, the new home of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The league also revealed the results of the Golden Knights’ expansion draft to an arena filled with fans of the league’s 31st franchise.

McDavid’s victory capped a breakthrough sophomore season for the 20-year-old center, who won the league scoring title and led the Oilers back to the Stanley Cup playoffs after an 11-year absence. The former No. 1 pick beat out fellow finalists Sergei Bobrovsky of Columbus and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.