Mahoning Valley rally to protect health care is tonight


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 2:31 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — At 6 p.m. tonight, families from around Ohio will gather outside Youngstown City Hall to demonstrate their support for an informal city council resolution against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The rally’s participants say they want to send a message to U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and the Ohio Legislature that cities in the Mahoning Valley overwhelmingly oppose congressional proposals they say will slash billions of dollars from Medicaid and put health care out of reach for millions.

