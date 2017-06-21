— Mill Creek’s south course proved to be a worthy adversary for many of the competitors during second-round play at the American Junior Golf Association’s Mill Creek Foundation Junior All-Star.

After an opening round of 79 on Monday, Brookfield’s Conner Stevens shot an 82 on day two, dropping to 21 over for the tournament and falling from tied for 56th to now a tie for 63rd place.

Youngstown’s Jayne Bernard remains in 23rd place. She improved upon her opening round of 101 with a round of 98 on Tuesday.

Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio took the lead after two rounds, sitting five-under for the tournament, leading Matthew Yamin of New York by two strokes.

On the girl’s side, Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario maintained her first-round lead as is two-under for the tournament, leading Sophie Zhang-Murphy of Beijing, China by three strokes.

