YOUNGSTOWN — Summer Jam, featuring Doug E. Fresh and Shock G, will come to Covelli Centre on Aug. 5 for a 7 p.m. show.

Also on the bill are Lords of the Underground, Nice and Smooth and city native Rufus Blaq.

Tickets are $29, $49, $69 and $85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at the Covelli box office, ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.