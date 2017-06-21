JOBS
Cyberattacks to get worse, ex-Homeland boss says


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 12:15 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former secretary of the Homeland Security department says cyberattacks are going to get worse before they get better – and at this time, those on offense have the upper hand.

That's from the prepared testimony of Jeh Johnson, who served for President Barack Obama. Johnson testified before the House Intelligence committee today. That panel, which is investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election, released his testimony on Tuesday night.

Johnson describes his discussions with state election officials about ensuring the integrity of the voting process.

Johnson says 33 states and 36 cities and counties used his department's tools to scan for potential vulnerabilities. He says the Russian government "did not through any cyber intrusion alter ballots, ballot counts or reporting of election results."

