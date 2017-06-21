JOBS
Canfield OKs annexation of 18.83 acres near U.S. Route 224


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 8:24 p.m.

CANFIELD

Canfield City Council voted to annex 18.83 acres near U.S. Route 224 and South Palmyra Road.

The developer plans to put a commercial development on the land bordering Route 224, city Manager Joe Warino said. There are also plans for multi-family and single-family homes.

The Mahoning County commissioners approved the annexation earlier this year.

Warino said the city had no reason to block the petition, which was signed by Frank Amedia.

“We’d like to see some economic development on that end of town,” Warino said.

