AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a woman for soliciting Tuesday during a sting operation.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site titled "New girl in town." The poster said she was new in town and "just looking for a good time, no drama or [expletive]."

Police texted the poster who identified herself as Amber and provided a menu of services ranging from $150 to $200. They arranged a meeting near the intersection of state Route 46 and Clarkins Drive.

Officers were met by Abbigail McGhee, 23, of Leavittsburg, who was placed under arrest. She had also been arrested for soliciting in Austintown in 2015.

McGhee told police she has been involved in prostitution for quite some time, adding she sometimes sets up clients and takes their money before engaging in sexual activity.

She is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools and is scheduled to appear for a hearing Monday in Mahoning County Area Court.