JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

1-day suspension recommended in Ohio officer head-kick case


Published: Wed, June 21, 2017 @ 3:34 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio police chief has recommended a one-day suspension for an officer who subdued a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.

The proposed discipline by Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs against officer Zachary Rosen was made public today.

The city’s Public Safety director can follow the recommendation, impose his own or determine no discipline is warranted.

A video taken April 8 shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him, when a second officer identified as Rosen arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.

An investigation says Rosen used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes