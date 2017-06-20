STRUTHERS — A man will once again appear in court after police said he broke into home of a woman he is accused of assaulting months earlier.

According to a police report, Joey Seaman, 36, of Youngstown broke into the Wilhelm Street home of his ex-girlfriend in Struthers on Thursday. The woman, 33, told police Seaman took her phone to try and prevent her from calling for help. She believes he entered the home through an unlocked back window.

Seaman had been free on bond after being arrested for allegedly attacking the same woman in February. Police said at that time he beat the woman severely and attempted to rape her. They also reported he had a cellphone that he had stolen from the woman and a gun.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Seaman in March on charges of aggravated burglary, attempted rape, menacing by stalking, assault and intimidation of a witness. Those charges stem from the February incident.

Seaman was arraigned Monday in Struthers Municipal Court on new charges related to the more-recent incident of burglary and disrupting a public service. He will appear Friday for a pretrial hearing on those charges.