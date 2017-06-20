ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeast Ohio say a seriously wounded man was found alive at the scene two days after a car crash in a secluded area that apparently killed another man but went unnoticed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tell The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria that they’re trying to determine which man was driving when the car veered off Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County last Wednesday. It traveled down an embankment, rolled and hit a tree, and couldn’t be seen from the road.

It went unnoticed until Friday, when an area resident heard cries for help and found the survivor near the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was hospitalized in Akron with leg and arm injuries.

A 48-year-old Elyria man who was apparently thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.