BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military said it shot down an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria today, marking the third time this month that that the U.S. has downed aircraft affiliated with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.

The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group said a U.S. F-15 fighter jet shot down the drone "after it displayed hostile intent" while approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. A similar drone was shot down in the same location after it dropped munitions near coalition forces June 8.

The repeated incidents in the vicinity of the Tanf camp, where U.S. forces train and advise local ground forces in the fight against IS, add to soaring regional tensions that could spiral out of control just as the fight against the extremists enters a crucial phase, with U.S.-backed forces pushing into the group's de facto capital, the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The U.S. on Sunday shot down a Syrian jet near Raqqa after it dropped bombs near the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, which are battling IS. Russia condemned the U.S. action and in retaliation suspended a hotline intended to prevent such incidents.

The U.S. has also fired on Syrian government ground forces in the east on two occasions in just the last month.