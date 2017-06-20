WARREN — The Trumbull County coroner’s office has ruled that a teen pulled from the water at Mosquito Lake State Park Friday afternoon was that of a 16-year-old who went missing the day before.

The coroner ruled he died of an accidental drowning.

The teen was identified as Travis Shaffer of state Route 305 in Bazetta Township, who left home at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in his father’s car and never returned.

The car was found parked along the water’s edge at about 9:30 a.m. that morning.

Shaffer left home wearing only shorts and flip flops. A pair of flip flops was found in the water. A park ranger said the teen was wearing swimming trunks when he was found.

The coroner’s office has also ruled Tuesday on the death of Donald Hummer, 60, of Youngstown Road in Niles, saying his death was natural, the result of a heart attack.

Police said a person spotted his body at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in a storm drain near the AT&T store on Youngstown Road across from the Eastwood Mall.