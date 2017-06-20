By The Associated Press

Tony DiCicco, who coached the U.S. to the 1999 World Cup title before an overflow Rose Bowl crowd in a landmark for women's soccer, has died at 68.

He died Monday at home with his family there, son Anthony DiCicco wrote today on Twitter. No cause was announced.

DiCicco became the U.S. coach in 1994 and led the team to the gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the first games to feature women's soccer.

He then guided a team filled with superstars – women's sports pioneers such as Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Michelle Akers – to the '99 World Cup crown. In the final, the U.S. beat China 5-4 on penalty kicks in Pasadena, Calif., before 90,185 fans, by far the largest attendance for a women's soccer game.

U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati called DiCicco "one of the most influential coaches in U.S. Soccer history."

"Tony's passion for the game as a coach, administrator and broadcaster was always evident, and his relationships with everyone in the soccer community distinguished him as a compassionate and much-loved man," Gulati said. "U.S. Soccer will forever be thankful to Tony for his vast contributions to the game."

DiCicco is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He is the winningest coach in U.S. Soccer history by percentage as well as the only coach to win more than 100 games. He went 103-8-8 from 1994 to 1999. He then left coaching and did television work.