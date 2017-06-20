YOUNGSTOWN — Stambaugh Charter Academy invites interested families to attend an information meeting from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Stambaugh Charter Academy, 2420 Donald Ave., on the city's West Side.

Families can take a school tour, meet school representatives, learn more about the educational benefits of Stambaugh and apply for the 2017-18 school year.

Stambaugh Charter Academy, operated by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in grades kindergarten through eighth. For information, contact Katie Baker at 616-929-1103 or 517-282-7579.