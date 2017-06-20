NILES

The message from 40 residents who attended a community meeting Tuesday was unanimous: Don’t demolish the Waddell Park swimming pool.

The facility has been closed since 2014 when the city was placed in state-ordered fiscal emergency. A recent analysis by Architect Bruce Sekanick estimated costs to build a new facility to replace the pool and building at more than $2.5 million — which the city does not have.

Meeting at the American Legion Hall on North Main Street, the residents argued that a state grant of $67,000 should be enough to cover repairs and put the pool back in operation in 2018.

“It would be cheaper to re-do the building we have,” said Al Cantola, who recently won the Democratic primary for the city’s 4th Ward council seat.

“I truly believe if we lose the pool, we will never have another one,” said Cantola’s wife, Amy.



The Sekanick analysis states the roof structure and exterior bearing walls are in poor condition. It also cites the need for repairs of a water pipe leak under the pool that may involve substantial costs.

James DePasquale, former safety service director who was removed from the position by Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia last February, agreed with the Sekanick report about the roof, but not about the rest of the structure.

“It makes no sense to demolish that building when there’s $67,000 to repair,” he said to the group. “You don’t need to build.”

The city must act on the grant before it expires in June 2018.