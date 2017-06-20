NILES — Police called a press conference today to announce that a reward of $10,000 in the Oct. 6 death of Arlene Frasca, 74, in her home on Hiram Street.

The reward is being funded through the Youngstown Crime Stoppers with money from the family.

Police were called to the home about 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 by her husband, Angelo, who said two men with guns broke in, and his wife was not breathing.

Police have refused to say how Frasca died, but they did say her killing was not a random act, that the killer was looking for something in particular.

“We have facts to believe this house was specifically targeted,” said Chief Jay Holland.

Police have declined to say what they think the perpetrator was looking for or whether they were able to get anything.

Angelo Frasca was taken to the hospital but treated and released for injuries he suffered in the attack.

Arlene Frasca worked 28 years for the Trumbull County clerk of courts office, both in the county courthouse in Warren and across the street in the auto title office in the county administration building.

She also sold real estate and was active in her church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Niles, and many social clubs.