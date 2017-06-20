JOBS
Hubbard councilman resigns due to residency change


Published: Tue, June 20, 2017 @ 3:22 p.m.

HUBBARD

First Ward City Councilman Benjamin Kyle, a Democrat, has announced his resignation due to a residency change.

Kyle has moved from Hubbard’s 1st ward to the 4th ward.

His term would have expired Dec. 31 of this year. Local Democratic Party committee members will be responsible for appointing his replacement.

Kyle has filed to run this November for a two-year term as councilman-at-large. He is unopposed in that race because three people are running for three at-large positions.

