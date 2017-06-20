HUBBARD — City council has voted 5-2 to let medical-marijuana dispensaries operate in the city.

Ohio dispensaries will distribute marijuana to people with certain medical conditions, including cancer, chronic panic and Alzheimer’s disease.

Council originally proposed a ban on all medical-marijuana businesses within the city, but council decided to amend that legislation after hearing a presentation from a prospective dispensary.

Terrie and Trina Rich, owners of Om Yoga Studio and Healthy Balance Balance Center in the city, are hoping to open a dispensary in Hubbard.

The Riches plans are not set in stone, however. They still need a license from the state and the licensing process is competitive.

