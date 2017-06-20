JOBS
GE Transportation signs $575M deal with Egyptian railway


Published: Tue, June 20, 2017 @ 3:12 p.m.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — GE Transportation says it has signed a $575 million deal with Egypt's national railway system to provide 100 locomotives.

The Erie Times-News reports union leaders are hopeful the deal will be good news for current workers and those recently laid off in Erie, where most of the company's international locomotives are built.

The head of the union representing GE's Erie employees says foreign contracts sometimes require some work to be done in the destination country, but it's not clear if that's the case with the Egypt deal. Union President Scott Slawson says the financing is being done through a Canadian bank, which could signal that most of the work will be in the U.S.

