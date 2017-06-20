JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

4 Ohio schools receiving money for student emergency grants


Published: Tue, June 20, 2017 @ 3:40 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Four Ohio public four-year universities are receiving money to put toward grants for low-income students at risk of dropping out due to finances.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the University of Akron, Cleveland State University, Ohio State University and the University of Toledo are receiving funding through the Dash Emergency Grant Program.

The nonprofit corporation Great Lakes Higher Education Corp. & Affiliates is funding the program.

UA will receive $630,000 to give to students through grants up to $1,000 during the next two academic years.

Students will have to fill out an application detailing their financial emergency. If approved, the student’s expenses will be paid within two business days.

Great Lakes is giving a total of $7.2 million in emergency grant funds to 32 colleges.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes