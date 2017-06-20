JOBS
Youngstown school board takes no action on resolutions involving CEO


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Board of Education members tabled all resolutions during a continued meeting today after more than two hours of executive session. The original meeting was June 13.

The resolutions considered dealt with limiting the contracts of CEO Krish Mohip’s personnel hirings to Mohip’s contract length, requesting input in superintendent selection, and requesting having board opinions taken into account by Mohip in his decisions.

