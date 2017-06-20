YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Board of Education members tabled all resolutions during a continued meeting today after more than two hours of executive session. The original meeting was June 13.
The resolutions considered dealt with limiting the contracts of CEO Krish Mohip’s personnel hirings to Mohip’s contract length, requesting input in superintendent selection, and requesting having board opinions taken into account by Mohip in his decisions.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.