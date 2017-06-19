BOARDMAN — A Lisbon woman faces a drug possession charge following a traffic stop in the township.

According to a police report, an officer stopped Melissa Rapp, 36, about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Market Street after noticing that her vehicle did not have functioning brake lights.

During a search of the vehicle, an officer reported found a crumpled piece of paper. After unfolding the paper, police found a small plastic bag of what they believed to be heroin, according to the report.

Rapp was arrested for felony-five drug possession. She is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday for arraignment.