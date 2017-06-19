JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Woman faces drug charge after Boardman traffic stop


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 12:11 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A Lisbon woman faces a drug possession charge following a traffic stop in the township.

According to a police report, an officer stopped Melissa Rapp, 36, about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Market Street after noticing that her vehicle did not have functioning brake lights.

During a search of the vehicle, an officer reported found a crumpled piece of paper. After unfolding the paper, police found a small plastic bag of what they believed to be heroin, according to the report.

Rapp was arrested for felony-five drug possession. She is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday for arraignment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes