YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in the robbery of a West Side store Friday evening is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Jason Rapcinko, 34, is charged with aggravated robbery. He was arrested about 9:25 p.m. in the back yard of an Imperial Street home.

As police were responding to the call of a robbery at a Salt Springs Road store reports said officers were flagged down and told the person who robbed the store had a gun and ran behind a nearby home.

Officer Casey Kelly drove to Imperial Street and neighbors told them the suspect, later identified as Rapcinko, behind a nearby home where Kelly was able to take him into custody.

Police searched a nearby fence line and found a revolver, hat and sunglasses.

The clerk in the store said a man with a mask on his face wearing sunglasses and a hat pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

At some point the robber's mask fell off and the clerk recognized Rapcinko, who is a regular customer at the store.