Trumbull coroner ID's body as Brandon Sample


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 3:18 p.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County coroner’s office has confirmed that the body found in Bristol Township last week was that of Brandon Sample, 22, who disappeared after leaving his home a week ago.

The coroner’s office has not completed his autopsy yet, so it has not yet been determined whether foul play was involved.

Police found the body of a man in a remote area of the township at about 10 a.m Thursday while Warren police were following up on leads in Sample’s disappearance.

Sample, of Garfield Drive Northeast, left home Sunday night, telling family members he was taking a friend to Akron. His father texted with him about a 4:30 a.m. Monday, but afterward, he received no further response.

Niles police found his car Tuesday morning near the Niles Greenway bike trail.

