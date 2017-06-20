WARREN — The Trumbull County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention expects as many as 100 of its participants to fan out over parts of Warren and Niles on an unspecified date in the coming weeks to pass out opiate-abuse information door to door.

The group will place door hangers in the two Trumbull County ZIP codes with the highest percentage of overdoses – 44483 in Warren and 44446 for Niles.

“The door hanger has information about how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose,” said Lauren Thorp, project director of ASAP. “We also want to educate the community about proper drug disposal and Project DAWN – a free naloxone distribution program through the Trumbull County Combined Health District.”

The project was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but it was canceled because the hangers were not shipped by the printer, Thorp said in a news release today.

