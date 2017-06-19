WARREN — The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention Opiate Task Force will announce a date in the coming weeks to go door-to-door to educate the community about the hazards of opiate abuse.

The group will place educational door hangers in neighborhoods where overdose deaths have occurred.

“The door hanger has information about how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose,” said Lauren Thorp, project director of ASAP.

Meanwhile, updated totals from the Trumbull County Combined Health District indicates that 107 people died from drug overdoses in the county in 2016 from among 1,267 overdoses.

The health district distributed 233 naloxone kits to the public and 228 to police and fire departments. Of the 228, 134 were used by those agencies.

Of those, 130 were successful reversals of opiate overdoses, and four were attempts that failed to revive a person.