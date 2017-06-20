GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Garrett Brown hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 3-0 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday.

The single by Brown, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Raul Siri hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, the game was delayed for 69 minutes.

Yoandy Fernandez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Araujo (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.