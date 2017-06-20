JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Scrappers blanked in opener


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 11:30 p.m.

West Virginia rallies after rain delay

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Garrett Brown hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 3-0 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday.

The single by Brown, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Raul Siri hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, the game was delayed for 69 minutes.

Yoandy Fernandez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Araujo (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes