GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Garrett Brown hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 3-0 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday.
The single by Brown, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Raul Siri hit an RBI double later in the inning.
In the top of the seventh inning, the game was delayed for 69 minutes.
Yoandy Fernandez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Araujo (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.