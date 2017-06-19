JOBS
Rescue Mission executive director announces retirement


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 2:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley announced today that Executive Director James G. Echement will retire after 5 years leading the organization.

Echement began working at the mission in 2003 as a learning center instructor, according to a news release. He later became development director, then was named executive director in March 2012.

Deputy Director John Muckridge III will become executive director, effective immediately.

“John has been groomed by Jim Echement for the role of CEO for the past three years so the transition will be very smooth,” said Marisa Volpini, Rescue Mission board president, in a statement.

