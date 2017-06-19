JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio to train investigators to identify human trafficking


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 3:16 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to train the undercover agents who investigate liquor, tobacco and food stamp violations to identify and help victims of human trafficking.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich announced Monday that the Ohio Investigative Unit has formed anti-regional human trafficking groups to help youths and adults who may be potential victims.

The agents will be trained to identify and support potential human trafficking victims they may encounter through regular law enforcement work.

The initiative is part of ongoing work by the governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, created in 2012.

Ohio’s Department of Public Safety oversees the investigators. The agency said earlier this year the number of Ohio human trafficking cases reported to a national hotline has risen sharply, with the state now fourth in call volume.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes