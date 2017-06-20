YOUNGSTOWN — Trevor Graff’s journey below the sea, where he is part of an underwater NASA mission doing research that will be used in future space explorations, began here in the Mahoning Valley.

Graff, originally from Cortland, is a 1999 graduate of Youngstown State University, where he studied geology and earth science. In a phone call from the Aquarius laboratory that is stationed 62 feet below the ocean surface near Key Largo, Fla., Graff credited his experience at YSU with sparking his interest in planetary science.

“I would say that Youngstown, and Youngstown State in particular, put me on this path,” he said.

