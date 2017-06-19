CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio jury is beginning deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist after pulling him over for a missing front license plate.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Ray Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop and that it is “20/20 hindsight” to question his actions.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid says Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

Tensing’s first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to “stop the threat” of being killed.