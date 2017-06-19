YOUNGSTOWN — After heavy rain fell overnight, numerous parts of the Mahoning Valley are experiencing flooding and power outages.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that all lanes are now open on I-680 northbound at South Avenue. Woodland/Himrod Avenue to 680 northbound remains closed, as does state Route 711 to 680 northbound.

The OhioEdison website indicates that several locations in the area are without power, including:

• 5 in Boardman

• 1,382 in Campbell

• 55 in Coitsville

• Fewer than 5 in Ellsworth

• Fewer than 5 in Green

• 565 in Lowellville

• Fewer than 5 in Poland village

• 327 in Poland Township

• 265 in Struthers

• 1,831 in Youngstown

The power outage on Youngtown's East Side led to low water pressure and a boil-water alert has been issued.

Residents in the boundary east of Albert Street, north of Early Road and west of Liberty Road are part of the alert. A roiling boil of one minute is adequate.

The city water department will notify residents when the water has been tested and deemed safe.

The Mahoning Valley had 2.05 inches of rain fall between Sunday and 8 a.m. this morning at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas of the Valley received more rainfall, but the weather service's official weather information for the region is done at the airport.

Scattered showers are expected today with as much as a quarter of an inch of rain falling in the Valley, according to the weather service.

In Campbell, power has just been restored at the city hall building after significant flooding and water damage from the storm last night.

Mayor Nick Phillips said he received a call around midnight about water in the building. The power was lost since 9:30 a.m. when a transformer in Wilson Avenue caught fire, Phillips said.

Water damaged furniture, circuitry, floors, equipment and important documents in the building, Phillips said.

Phillips said he's been working since 12:30 a.m. to help clean the damage with 15 workers from National Fire & Water Repair in Youngstown.

Due to repairs, all offices to departments, including the fire and police, are currently closed.

Even though the storm damaged the 911 phone lines, Phillips said residents can still call 911 which will go to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, which will then contact Campbell City emergency officials.

Phillips said it my take a week before business return to normal.