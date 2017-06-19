AUSTINTOWN — Someone attempted to cash a forged township check in Maine, according to a police report.

An employee at the Austintown Township administration building received a call from a credit union in Westbrook, Maine on Thursday. A customer was attempting to cash a $2,450 check apparently issued by the Austintown Township trustees.

The check was reportedly made out to a woman, but township records showed that a check bearing the same number was made out to a local business and had cleared the bank.

The credit union did not cash the apparently fraudulent check.