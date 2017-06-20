JOBS
Crash Day offered glimpse of opportunities at YSU


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — More than 500 prospective students and their guests spent the day at Youngstown State University for Crash Day.

YSU’s Crash Day today gave future students and their parents the opportunity to see what campus life is all about from a variety of different perspectives, said Mary Coller, Williamson College of Business Administration director of undergraduate student services.

Anna Duda, an incoming freshman attending her parents’ alma mater, agreed with Coller.

“There’s a lot about the business college I really didn’t know – like opportunities and different things to get involved in,” Duda said.

And that is the mission of many colleges at YSU – giving students opportunities.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

