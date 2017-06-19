NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are fighting to keep the jurors’ identities a secret.

District Attorney Keven Steele asked a judge Monday to block the release of the names.

The jury deadlocked on charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman in 2004, resulting in a mistrial for the 79-year-old TV star. It’s unclear how many jurors voted for conviction and how many wanted an acquittal.

Prosecutors plan to retry Cosby. They say that releasing the names of the jurors could make it more difficult to select an impartial jury in the next trial.

Media outlets are urging a judge to make the names public.

Pennsylvania law allows the public release of jurors’ identities, but judges have discretion to keep them a secret under certain conditions.