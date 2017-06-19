JOBS
Confrontation with cops leads to drug charges


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 12:00 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman who confronted police after they pulled over a four-wheeler early Saturday morning ended up being arrested on a possession of heroin charges.

Reports said police tried to pull the four-wheeler over about 1:15 a.m. on the South Side when a woman who was driving behind them, Joesie Mascarella, 20, stopped when police did and began yelling that they had no business confronting the driver of the four-wheeler, Jaquale Gilmore, also 20.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from Mascarella’s vehicle and when they asked if she had anything illegal, reports said she told them they had to have a female officer search her. When the officers said they would, she grabbed her shirt with her hand. As officers talked to her, a plastic bag fell out of her shorts that had a dose of suspected heroin inside, reports said.

Reports said a bag also fell from Gilmore’s pockets that had pills and suspected marijuana in it. He was given citations for possession of drugs and possession of marijuana and a warning for driving a four-wheeler on a city street.

Mascarella was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of heroin. She is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

