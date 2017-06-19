YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters responded to two fires within five hours Saturday morning.

Crews were called about just after midnight to a 10 N. Forest Ave. nightclub on the East Side where smoke was seen coming from the bar. Firefighters had to use a saw to get inside because the club was closed at the time.

They managed to put the fire out quickly once they got inside, reports said

Damage is listed at $25,000. The cause is listed as electrical.

About 4:40 a.m., crews were called to a vacant 816 Andrews Ave. commercial building that had an attached warehouse.

Firefighters managed to get inside and contain the blaze to the building and keep it from spreading to the warehouse.

Damage is listed at $18,000. The cause is under investigation.