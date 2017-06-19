CAMPBELL — Hearings in Campbell Municipal Court will instead take place at the Coitsville Town Hall, 3711 McCartney Road, due to flooding that caused extensive damage at Campbell City Hall. Campbell court dates are Tuesdays and Fridays.

Heavy rain Sunday night wreaked damage throughout the Mahoning Valley, and Campbell City Hall was hit especially hard.

Power was restored at the city hall building today after a Wilson Avenue transformer caught fire.

Due to repairs, all city offices, including police and fire, are closed. Those scheduled to report for probation Tuesday will receive a new reporting date via email or cell phone. Water damaged furniture, circuitry, floors, equipment and important documents in the city building, Phillips said.

Phillips said he's been working since 12:30 a.m. to help clean the damage with 15 workers from National Fire & Water Repair in Youngstown.

Even though the storm damaged the 911 phone lines, Phillips said residents can still call 911 which will go to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, which will then contact Campbell City emergency officials.

Phillips said it my take a week before business returns to normal.