STRUTHERS — Aqua Ohio broke ground today on a new operations center in the CASTLO industrial park in downtown Struthers.

The new $2.5 million, 14,300-square-foot center will be built on 4.8 acres at the park.

The building will have storage space and office space.

Aqua also announced additional plans for 2017 water system improvement projects in the area. Aqua will replace 6,000 linear feet of aging water mains, do water treatment upgrades and water storage enhancements.