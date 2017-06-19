JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Aqua Ohio breaks ground on $2.5 million operations center


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 11:10 a.m.

STRUTHERS — Aqua Ohio broke ground today on a new operations center in the CASTLO industrial park in downtown Struthers.

The new $2.5 million, 14,300-square-foot center will be built on 4.8 acres at the park.

The building will have storage space and office space.

Aqua also announced additional plans for 2017 water system improvement projects in the area. Aqua will replace 6,000 linear feet of aging water mains, do water treatment upgrades and water storage enhancements.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes