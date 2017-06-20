YOUNGSTOWN — The city police department at 9 a.m. Tuesday will welcome four new officers in a ceremony at city council chambers, sixth floor at city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Taking the oath of office from Mayor John A. McNally IV will be Jason Sletvold, Thomas Phillips, Kylee Simmons and Jennifer Hudson.

The four are expected to begin training with a field-training officer next week after completing in-service training this week.