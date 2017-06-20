JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

4 new Youngstown police officers to be sworn in Tuesday


Published: Mon, June 19, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city police department at 9 a.m. Tuesday will welcome four new officers in a ceremony at city council chambers, sixth floor at city hall, 26 S. Phelps St. Taking the oath of office from Mayor John A. McNally IV will be Jason Sletvold, Thomas Phillips, Kylee Simmons and Jennifer Hudson.

The four are expected to begin training with a field-training officer next week after completing in-service training this week.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes