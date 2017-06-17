JOBS
Judge declares mistrial as Cosby jury deadlocks


Published: Sat, June 17, 2017 @ 10:47 a.m.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's trial on sexual assault charges ended without a verdict Saturday after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in a case that helped destroy the 79-year-old comedian's image as "America's Dad."

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't agree on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial. Prosecutors said they would retry Cosby, who remains charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The comedian's career and good-guy image were already in tatters by the time his chief accuser took the stand and described how Cosby gave her pills and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay paralyzed on a couch, unable to tell him to stop.

